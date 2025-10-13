Advertisement
California enacts first US law requiring AI chatbot safety measures

Glenn Chapman
AFP·
3 mins to read

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law regulating AI chatbots, requiring safeguards to prevent harm. Photo / Mario Tama, AFP

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a first-of-its-kind law regulating artificial intelligence chatbots, defying a push from the White House to leave such technology unchecked.

“We’ve seen some truly horrific and tragic examples of young people harmed by unregulated tech, and we won’t stand by while companies

