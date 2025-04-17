- Four people died and one was injured after a cable car crash in southern Italy.
- The accident occurred near Castellammare di Stabia when the cable reportedly snapped.
- Sixteen others were safely rescued from a second cable car that stopped mid-air.
Four people have been killed and a fifth badly injured after a cable car crashed to the ground in southern Italy, close to a resort popular with British tourists.
The accident happened on a line that connects the seaside town of Castellammare di Stabia to Monte Faito, a beauty spot above the coast. Its steel cable reportedly snapped.
The cable car route is close to Sorrento, a seaside resort that for decades has been popular with British visitors.
Among the casualties were four foreign tourists, Italian media reported. Their nationalities are not yet known.