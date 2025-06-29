The accident occurred in Sabasaba, Kilimanjaro region, after a bus tyre punctured, causing the driver to lose control. Photo / 123rf

A collision between a bus and minibus in Tanzania has killed 38 people after both vehicles burst into flames, the East African country’s government has said.

The accident in Sabasaba, in the Kilimanjaro region, occurred at the weekend when a tyre on one of the buses punctured, causing the driver to lose control.

“A total of 38 people died in the crash, including two women,” a presidency statement said, adding that 28 others were wounded.

“However, due to the extent of the burns, 36 bodies remain unidentified,” the presidency said.

Six of the injured were still in hospital for treatment, it added.