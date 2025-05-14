Katie Moore, who lives 1.6km from the burst main, said she had “never seen anything like it”.

“We live on Upton Hill and have woodland where we were able to see this,” she said.

“We have friends who live opposite where it happened. They messaged to say they were okay, but next door was severely damaged.

“The water was restored quite quickly to the local area. The explosion must have been so loud for that amount of water. We are being told to save as much water as we can.”

Severn Trent said engineers were on-site to address the burst pipe and bottled water was being given to residents. There were also reports of debris being flung into the air.

A spokesman for the water company said: “We want to thank local people and customers for their patience as our teams continue to manage a burst pipe in Matson.”

‘One of our bigger pipes’

They added: “We are liaising directly with anyone impacted by the burst, which is on one of our bigger pipes.

“Our teams have been working hard to carefully manage the flow of water, including having tankers in the area, and the good news is everyone is on supply.

“While we’re working up repair plans, we are checking in on our customers on our priority services register to make sure they’re okay and have what they need.

“Our teams have been welcomed by the local community as they carry out these complex repairs.”