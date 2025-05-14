- A burst water main in Matson, Gloucester, shot water 30 metres into the air, flooding properties.
- Residents were left without water, with one house severely damaged; bottled water was provided.
- Severn Trent engineers are managing repairs, ensuring water supply and supporting affected residents.
A burst water main in a UK village has shot thousands of litres of water into the air, drenching adjacent properties and leaving some residents without supplies.
Water shot 30 metres into the air in Sneedhams Green, Matson, a suburb of Gloucester, causing flooding and battering one house in particular by the jets on Wednesday.
Resident Christine Dix told the BBC: “It’s absolutely awful. We’ve never seen anything like this around here in 40 years. And it’s a bit scary, to be honest.”
She said a neighbour alerted her to the burst main about 7am (6pm NZT) and that “when I got dressed and came down here to see what was going on, I was just flabbergasted”.