Burning fuselage of missing Antonov-24 carrying 49 found in Russia’s far east

An Antonov-24, similar to the one that crashed in Russia's far east and is feared to have resulted in the deaths of all on board. Photo / Getty Images

A passenger plane carrying nearly 50 people crashed in a remote spot in Russia’s far eastern region of Amur on Thursday, with no immediate signs of survivors, authorities said.

The aircraft, a twin-propeller Antonov-24 operated by Angara Airlines, was headed to the town of Tynda from the city of Blagoveshchensk

