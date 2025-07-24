An Antonov-24, similar to the one that crashed in Russia's far east and is feared to have resulted in the deaths of all on board. Photo / Getty Images

An Antonov-24, similar to the one that crashed in Russia's far east and is feared to have resulted in the deaths of all on board. Photo / Getty Images

A passenger plane carrying nearly 50 people crashed in a remote spot in Russia’s far eastern region of Amur on Thursday, with no immediate signs of survivors, authorities said.

The aircraft, a twin-propeller Antonov-24 operated by Angara Airlines, was headed to the town of Tynda from the city of Blagoveshchensk when it disappeared from radar around 1pm local time (0400 GMT).

A rescue helicopter later spotted the burning fuselage of the plane on a forested mountain slope about 16km from Tynda.

Videos published by Russian investigators showed what appeared to be columns of smoke billowing from the wreckage of the plane in a dense, forested area.

Rescuers in the helicopter saw no evidence of survivors, local rescuers said, as the Amur region’s civil defence agency said it was dispatching a ground team to the scene.