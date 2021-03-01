Buried alive: Cemetery worker's horror death

The horror accident occurred when the man was working at the bottom of a grave. Photo / Getty Images

A cemetery worker in New York is dead after he was buried alive inside an open grave.

The tragic accident occurred last week at Washington Memorial Park in New York.

In a press release, the Suffolk County Police Department revealed that 42-year-old Rodwin Allicock was working at the bottom of a grave that was more than two metres deep when it collapsed.

Rodwin Allicock. Photo / Facebook

Allicock's co-workers rushed to try to dig him out, but they were unable to save him, police said.

Fire and ambulance services responded but Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been notified and an investigation is pending.

Co-worker YV Yang Paid shared a tribute to Rodwin on Facebook.

Posting a photo of his late colleague, they wrote: "Sleep in peace Rodwin Allicock. You was a great coworker and a great guy!"