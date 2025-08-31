Dancing the tango helps build a “sensory pathway” that helps with walking, she said.

“We know that Parkinson’s requires pharmaceutical treatments. Tango is used to rehabilitate the motor part. With music, you can get out of complex situations.”

Beltran, who is 66 and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago, had never danced the tango. She joined the workshop on the advice of doctors.

“If it’s to stop the advance, I have to do it, I have to dance for my life,” she said.

In addition to tremors, stiffness, difficulty with balance and speech problems, Parkinson’s leads to social isolation and depression. The tango workshop can help in these areas.

Beltran reported that dancing boosted her stability and her mood. “Tomorrow I’m sure I’ll feel better because today I danced tango,” she said.

Tuesday happiness

Patients dance with partners not suffering from Parkinson’s and under the guidance of dance therapists like Manuco Firmani, a professional tango dancer who has been involved with Parkinson’s rehabilitation since 2011.

Emilia, 86, didn’t want to give her last name because she is dancing against the wishes of her son, who worries over the two-hour bus trip she takes to reach the studio in central Buenos Aires.

“For me this is the happiness of every Tuesday” the retired teacher with a frail, bent body and whispery voice, for whom tango evokes memories of her youth, said.

“Every year we conduct specific evaluations to analyse the benefits of tango,” neurologist Sergio Rodriguez said. “We have measured improvements in cognitive skills, motor skills, gait and balance.”

Multi-tasking

Walking is at the core of the Argentine tango, specialists said. But that’s not the only reason it is an effective rehabilitation method for Parkinson’s patients.

Tango also requires dancers to follow rhythms, to move in a set direction and to interpret the physical cues of their dance partner.

“There are many simultaneous messages that must be resolved, which is very positive for this disease,” Garretto said.

At the end of class, there is applause and “an air of satisfaction” in the room, dance therapist Laura Segade said.

“After all, who can take away what they’ve danced?”

– Agence France-Presse