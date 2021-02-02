Bubble tea brawl: Footage shows woman slapped in face and kicked during violent tussle

Footage of a violent brawl has emerged which began after a man slapped a woman in the face in an Australian bubble tea store.

The video shows a man in a black T-shirt first arguing with the worker, 22, and then slapping the woman in the face, which escalated the situation in the Adelaide CBD shop on Friday.

The woman, of Rose Park, is then seen throwing what appears to be a black bag — which hits the light on the roof — before yelling at the man, and starting to hit him back.

The woman is also seen throwing a black bag. Photo / Supplied

She is then kicked to the ground as others inside the business begin to tussle with each other.

The arguments are all in Mandarin.

Viewers who translated the video say the woman claims to have been fired from her job at the store, after working a few shifts, and is demanding to be paid for them.

South Australia Police confirmed they are investigating the attack.

They said officers had responded to the reports of the woman's assault at 9.25pm but said the suspect — who is known to the victim — had left the scene.

The young woman was treated by paramedics.

Reddit users were appalled at the man's behaviour.

"What a disgusting human being. This needs to make front page so he never works again," one user wrote.

"He is a piece of cr** who hits a girl and then runs away when her boyfriend steps up," another said.

"It really makes me worried. I hear stories every day of students, immigrants, new Aussies who are ESL and who are coerced or tricked into doing things by less savoury speakers of their native language because they don't know they have rights," one person commented.