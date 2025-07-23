Advertisement
Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for University of Idaho killings

By Ben Brasch, Keith McMillan, Marie-Rose Sheinerman
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Bryan Kohberger agreed to plead guilty to the murders of four people in a controversial plea deal that let him avoid the death penalty. Photo / Getty Images

Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, ending a chapter of a case that drew national attention.

Kohberger, 30, was also sentenced on Wednesday (local time) to 10 years on a burglary charge. He will not be eligible

