“Because it’s gonna be so different that means you guys are gonna have to pay and subscribe to see it. I’ve been wanting to do this for a while now so I hope you guys like it,” she said.

In another post shared yesterday, Spears posed totally nude, facing away from the camera. One follower who reposted the photo on X called the post a “jumpscare”: “Opening Instagram in public and the first photo being Britney Spears naked …”

Spears’ Instagram account has largely been the only way the former pop star has interacted with fans in recent years, since being released from her controversial conservatorship in 2021 after 13 years.

The conservatorship saw her father Jamie placed in control of her life and finances following the star’s very public breakdown in 2007.

Other Insta videos showed Britney on a boat and dancing for the camera. Photo / Instagram

Since being released from the arrangement, Spears has not toured or released any new music save for a couple of guest appearances on other artists’ singles (among them, the 2022 Australian chart-topper Hold Me Closer with Elton John), staying away from award shows and red carpets.

But Spears’ frequent, sometimes very revealing Instagram content has regularly sparked concerns about her welfare – she’s danced in see-through lingerie, put her exes on blast and last year spoke of experiencing “severe sadness”.

The singer, who became one of the world’s biggest pop stars after the global success of 1999 debut Baby … One More Time, said in 2022 that it was unlikely she’d ever perform again.

“I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m p***ed as f**k and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote on Instagram in September of that year.

During this period, Spears also wed, then split from, her ex-husband Sam Asghari. The pair dated for over five years after meeting on a music video shoot, but ended up splitting just over a year after their 2022 wedding.

It had been Spears’ third marriage, after her previous three-year marriage to backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004, and earlier that same year, a quickly-annulled impromptu Vegas wedding to a childhood friend.

