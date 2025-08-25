Spears had to censor a recent Instagram video to get it by the platform's rules around nudity. Photo / Instagram
Britney Spears’ recent flurry of activity on social media has reignited concerns for her wellbeing.
In recent days, the star has posted – and often quickly deleted – content showing her posing nude, behaving erratically and speaking in a strange accent.
Several recent videos showed Spears on a boat, interactingwith staff as she danced for the camera in a bikini.
In another since-deleted video posted yesterday, Spears, 43, spoke quickly as she announced she would soon be drastically altering her Instagram content and would therefore be charging fans a subscription to follow her.
“Because it’s gonna be so different that means you guys are gonna have to pay and subscribe to see it. I’ve been wanting to do this for a while now so I hope you guys like it,” she said.
In another post shared yesterday, Spears posed totally nude, facing away from the camera. One follower who reposted the photo on X called the post a “jumpscare”: “Opening Instagram in public and the first photo being Britney Spears naked …”
Spears’ Instagram account has largely been the only way the former pop star has interacted with fans in recent years, since being released from her controversial conservatorship in 2021 after 13 years.
The conservatorship saw her father Jamie placed in control of her life and finances following the star’s very public breakdown in 2007.
Since being released from the arrangement, Spears has not toured or released any new music save for a couple of guest appearances on other artists’ singles (among them, the 2022 Australian chart-topper Hold Me Closer with Elton John), staying away from award shows and red carpets.
But Spears’ frequent, sometimes very revealing Instagram content has regularly sparked concerns about her welfare – she’s danced in see-through lingerie, put her exes on blast and last year spoke of experiencing “severe sadness”.
The singer, who became one of the world’s biggest pop stars after the global success of 1999 debut Baby … One More Time, said in 2022 that it was unlikely she’d ever perform again.
“I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m p***ed as f**k and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote on Instagram in September of that year.
During this period, Spears also wed, then split from, her ex-husband Sam Asghari. The pair dated for over five years after meeting on a music video shoot, but ended up splitting just over a year after their 2022 wedding.
It had been Spears’ third marriage, after her previous three-year marriage to backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004, and earlier that same year, a quickly-annulled impromptu Vegas wedding to a childhood friend.