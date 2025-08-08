The thieves reportedly made off with 11 Hermès Birkin bags, along with Dior luggage, Patek Philippe watches, Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery and Cartier items, including an engagement ring.
They also took bank cards and cash worth around €15,000 ($29,355). The total amount is estimated at close to €1 million ($1.9m).
“They were completely cleaned out. They don’t even have their passports any more. It’s a holiday that has turned into a nightmare,” the friend, known only as Sabrina, told Var Matin, the regional newspaper.
Third suspected theft at hotel
The victims reportedly questioned the security measures put in place by the hotel.
“As luck would have it, no one heard anything. My friends contacted the owner, who claims he too is a victim,” Var Matin cited the women’s friend as saying.
The two victims, in shock, left the hotel and waited to be able to return home.
“Hotels that claim to be five-star should have a more sophisticated security system,” said their spokesman.
“It’s a shame, it tarnishes the image of France and the village of Saint-Tropez.”
This is not the first such brazen burglary at the same hotel, which has suffered two other suspected thefts in recent weeks.
In a separate incident in early July, a Brazilian tourist’s first trip to Saint-Tropez ended in disaster when two luxury watches worth €74,000 and €46,000, as well as €3000 in cash, were reportedly stolen from his room.
The tourist was enjoying a workout and then breakfast at the hotel when the intruders ransacked his room, it is claimed.
He complained that the hotel was dragging its feet over offering him compensation after he made an insurance claim.
A hotel employee was questioned in relation to the case but was later released without charge.
Around the same time, another visitor reportedly had two watches and €800 stolen from his hotel.
Two employees have reportedly been summoned to appear before a court on September 10 in relation to the case.
None of the stolen goods have been recovered and the investigation continues.