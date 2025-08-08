The unnamed five-star hotel in Saint-Tropez has been plagued with break-ins this northern summer. Photo / Getty Images

Two British women had a million euros’ worth of Birkin bags, jewellery and cash stolen from their hotel room while on holiday, according to French reports.

The unnamed five-star hotel has been plagued with break-ins this summer, with guests stripped of jewellery and belongings.

The British women, who have not been named, had their jewellery stolen on the night of August 4 after arriving at the hotel a few hours previously.

They checked in at 5pm, went out for dinner in Saint-Tropez from 8pm until after midnight, and were burgled during that time.

“When they got back, the room had been ransacked, the door to the private terrace was broken, and the wall safe had been ripped out,” said a French friend, who acted as an interpreter when they filed a complaint yesterday.