British soldier plunges through roof of California house after parachute fails to deploy

Parachuter crashes through roof of California home. Video / ABC 7

A British soldier from Camp Roberts fell through the roof of a California house and straight into the kitchen after his parachute failed to fully deploy during an exercise.

The man plunged through the roof of the house in Atascadero, Southern California, on July 6, just before 5pm. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

"The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries," the Atascadero Police Department said in a news release.

"The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured."

"It's amazing," the homeowner's mother, Linda Sallady, told local media. "It's mostly the ceiling, the sheetrock. He missed the counters, appliances, everything."

Rose Martin, a neighbour, called his survival a miracle.

"I mean, who lands like that without a parachute and lives?" she told KSBY station.

He was taken to the hospital and received treatment for moderate injuries.

The rest of the training group reportedly landed safely at their designated landing zone, far from anyone's kitchen.