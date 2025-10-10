They came to a boil last week when a Briton of Syrian descent launched a deadly knife-and-vehicle attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.
Counter-terrorism police said Jihad al-Shamie - who was shot dead by officers at the scene - may have been influenced by “extreme Islamist ideology”.
There have been sharp rises in crimes against both Jews and Muslims in the two years since March 2023, according to the statistics.
The Hamas attack that sparked the wider conflict in Gaza took place on October 7, 2023.
Religious hate crimes targeted at Muslims have risen almost a third to 4478 over the two years, according to the data.
Crimes against Jews almost doubled to 2873 over the same period.
The Home Office said the previous software used to record crime may have inflated older data - suggesting the rises between 2022-23 and now may be even greater.
- With assistance from Siraj Datoo.
