Police officers stand on guard outside a house in Prestwich, north Manchester, believed to be the home of Jihad al-Shamie, who killed two and wounded a further three at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. Photo / Paul Currie / AFP

British police see surge in religious hate crimes over past two years, new data shows

Religious hate crime has surged in England and Wales over the past two years amid rising community tensions stoked by Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023 and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Police reported 10,065 offences targeting religion in the year ending March 2025, according to Home Office figures released today.

That tally marks a slight drop from the previous reporting year but is about a fifth higher than the year to March 2023.

However, the Home Office warned that this year’s data isn’t comparable to figures from previous years because of a change in the way London’s Metropolitan Police Service - the country’s biggest force - tracks hate crimes.

The statistics sound the alarm about growing unrest within communities across the United Kingdom.