Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

British police culture: Why family of officer Ricky Jones leaked his text messages

news.com.au
By Chloe Whelan
3 mins to read
In a group chat with other officers, retired policeman Ricky Jones joked about sexual harassment and how he wanted to kill his wife. Photos / Supplied

In a group chat with other officers, retired policeman Ricky Jones joked about sexual harassment and how he wanted to kill his wife. Photos / Supplied

Warning: Contains graphic content about abuse and suicide

The family of a retired British police officer have explained why they decided to share the vile messages they discovered on his phone after his death.

Ricky Jones, 52, took his own life two years ago. After his death, his family discovered a slew of misogynistic, racist and homophobic messages on his phone, which they decided to make public.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

In messages shared with The Sunday Times last month, Jones, who spent two decades as a police officer in southeast Wales, discussed the sexual harassment of junior female colleagues, made racist and homophobic comments, and spoke violently about his wife – including joking that he would kill her with “shovel hands”.

An investigation into Gwent Police, spurred on in part by Ricky Jones’s messages, has resulted in several officers leaving the unit or being banned from policing countrywide. Photo / Google Maps
An investigation into Gwent Police, spurred on in part by Ricky Jones’s messages, has resulted in several officers leaving the unit or being banned from policing countrywide. Photo / Google Maps

Now, his widow has revealed why she decided to make the messages public.

Sharon*, 55, told local news outlets this week that Jones was abusive during their relationship.

He would dictate every aspect of her life and the lives of their three daughters, down to controlling what they ate and how much toilet paper they could use. Sharon felt “trapped”, she said, as her husband persuaded her not to go to the police – his colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sharon told Wales Online: “I remember one day going to him and telling him that I was going to report him to the police.

“He came downstairs the next day, because I always slept on the sofa, and told me, ‘Don’t bother going into the police station because I’ve been in and I sorted it. I’ve been and I’ve told them to expect you coming in and not to believe the words you say.’

Read More

“I felt that he’d always got the upper hand, that he could always outsmart me and always do something to me,” she added.

Sharon and her daughter are now calling for authorities to create a new body to support people who are abused by police officers.

“I believe I’m not the only one,” she told Sky UK. “There must be lots and lots of women out there that want to do something and are too frightened … it could be a woman in Scotland, it could be a woman in Liverpool, it could be somebody who is suffering the same as me out there.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

An investigation into the allegations surrounding Gwent Police was launched earlier this year, spurred on in part by Sharon’s campaigning. Several officers have left the force as a result, while some have been banned from policing countrywide.

Nazir Afzal, the former chief crown prosecutor for northwest England, has been supporting Jones’s family and said he had serious concerns about the police culture Jones appeared to represent.

“These are industrial levels of abuse, racism and potential corruption,” he told The Times in their original report.

“Given how this came to light by complete chance, clearly this leaves us with the terrible thought that this is prevalent everywhere. There needs to be a public inquiry into police culture nationally – it requires a wholesale root and branch approach.”

* Name changed for privacy reasons.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION


Where to get help:
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
Youthline: 0800 376 633
What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Helpline: 1737
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

Latest from World