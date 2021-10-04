British nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies on hospital ward

UK paediatric nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering eight babies. Video / BBC

A British nurse has denied charges of murdering eight babies and trying to kill 10 more while working on a hospital's neonatal ward.

Lucy Letby, 31, appeared for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court by video link from prison.

She answered "not guilty" to eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool in northwest England.

Suspicions were first raised in 2017, when there was a disturbing rise in deaths at the neonatal unit, where Letby was a celebrated member of staff.

An investigation by the hospital found that premature babies had died following heart and lung failure, but were unusually impossible to revive.

Letby was arrested in 2018 but released on bail before being re-arrested, then eventually charged last year.

A conviction for eight murders would make Letby Britain's worst child killer, but neighbours who spoke to media when Letby was first arrested said they were in disbelief someone so "dedicated to her job" could be accused of anything like what had been suggested.

One told the Chester Chronicle they had known her since she was just 3 and "she was lovely, she always has been".

Others said Letby kept to herself and didn't know too many people in the area.

After that initial 2018 arrest, several mothers wrote online of their horror that their children were cared for by Letby.

One said her daughter was cared for by her "every day for seven weeks".

Parents of the tiny babies treated by Letby have spoken out. Photo / Supplied

Another recognised her instantly as a nurse who was involved in the care of two of her grandchildren.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Letby spoke about why she loved nursing.

"I qualified as a children's nurse from the University of Chester in 2011 and have been working on the unit since graduating," she said.

"I also worked on the unit as a student nurse during my three years of training. My role involves caring for a wide range of babies requiring various levels of support.

"Some are here for a few days, others for many months and I enjoy seeing them progress and supporting their families."

- Additional reporting, AP