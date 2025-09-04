NZ Herald Sport News Update | Broncos coach responds to video of Reece Walsh drinking toilet water and Imane Khelif appeals World Boxing's decision to bar her from competing.

British millionaire Barrie Drewitt-Barlow paid model over $100,000 to be egg donor because he didn’t want an ugly child

A British multi-millionaire paid a model he found on a catwalk in Miami £50,000 ($114,291) to be an egg donor because he didn’t want “ugly” children.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 54, said in an episode of the documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over that the model’s looks “completely” drew him to her.

The businessman, reportedly worth £200 million according to the Daily Mail, said he saw the model and told his partner Scott Hutchinson, “oh f***, she is stunning”.

When Dooley, a BBC presenter, asked him if it was a slippery slope if people started saying they just wanted beautiful children, Drewitt-Barlow said he didn’t think so.

“Well, what do you want me to say, we need ugly ones [children] as well? I’m sorry. I just can’t lie.