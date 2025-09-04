Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

British millionaire Barrie Drewitt-Barlow paid model over $100,000 to be egg donor because he didn’t want an ugly child

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Sport News Update | Broncos coach responds to video of Reece Walsh drinking toilet water and Imane Khelif appeals World Boxing's decision to bar her from competing.

A British multi-millionaire paid a model he found on a catwalk in Miami £50,000 ($114,291) to be an egg donor because he didn’t want “ugly” children.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 54, said in an episode of the documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over that the model’s looks “completely” drew him to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save