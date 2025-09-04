“Nobody wants an ugly kid. Sometimes we get them, but we don’t always want them, and we deal with it and carry on.”
Drewitt-Barlow, who has eight children through surrogacy, accepted his reasoning would infuriate some people but was unfazed about it.
“Absolutely. ‘Just buying a baby’, that’s what people will say.”
Commenters on a clip of the confession posted to TikTok, which has gained more than 630,000 views, were divided by the stance.
Some agreed with his view and said they appreciated his honesty.
Others criticised his position, saying looks are subjective and they would value other traits such as health and intelligence over looks.
The entrepreneur and his ex-husband Tony became the first gay couple to be registered as parents in Britain in the 1990s after they fathered a twin boy and girl through surrogacy.
The Sun reported the former couple made their fortune through real estate and business ventures, including a surrogacy business and a global medical research company.
Drewitt-Barlow’s current partner, Hutchinson, is allegedly the ex-boyfriend of his and Tony’s 24-year-old daughter Saffron, according to the Daily Mail.