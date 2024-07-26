His partner at the time asked what he meant and he responded: “I’ve punched her on the head.”

He then explained Falaq was going to hospital because she was “unconscious” and “being sick”.

When asked why he had hit the 11-year-old, Mohammed replied: “[She was] screaming her head off? I didn’t know it’s gonna knock her out. It was the heat of the moment.”

Prosecutors ruled there was no case

Falaq died in hospital almost a month later on March 18, 2022.

An inquest into the child’s death resumed on Tuesday after Greater Manchester Police had previously applied to halt proceedings while it investigated potential new evidence.

However, the force confirmed no further action was being taken after a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round said an investigation was initially launched into a suspected assault and Mohammed was arrested. However, the CPS ruled there was no case.

Mohammed was re-interviewed in relation to the texts but answered “no comment”, Round said.

Mohammed’s partner at the time, Sahar Fiaz, also refused to give a statement, but said the messages “did not mean anything”, Rochdale Coroner’s Court heard.

Interpreters drafted in

Giving evidence last November, Mohammed claimed he heard “bickering” with a younger brother who wanted to enter the bathroom while Falaq was inside on February 20, 2022.

He claimed to have used “quite a bit of force” to open the bathroom door, describing his actions as “barging” it with his shoulder and elbow. He also suggested the door would often stick.

Mohammed said he then found Falaq on the floor near the radiator.

The inquest heard that four interpreters were drafted in by police to analyse voices heard in the background of the call to emergency services.

One male voice, believed to be Mohammed, was heard to say, “we pray to God and we do not make a big deal as it is early in the morning”, the inquest was told. A female voice says, “who hit her?” and another says, “don’t know”, it was said.

Senior Coroner Joanne Kearsley said three of the four interpreters referenced hearing the words “hit with a punch” and “who has hit her?”. Round agreed with Kearsley about the interpretation. He said Mohammed was questioned over his alleged comment that was apparently heard in the background of the emergency call, but “did not explain what he meant”.

‘Unknown, underlying’ brain condition

The inquest, which resumed this week, heard two of Falaq’s siblings were also in the bathroom with Falaq at the time of the incident.

Despite them witnessing events, Round, who led an investigation, said parental consent to interview them was not given.

Kearsley said medical evidence due to be heard this week may adduce Falaq had an “unknown, underlying” brain condition.

Mohammed gave a prepared statement, saying his sister was helping shower the two younger siblings when the bathroom door became stuck.

Round said Mohammed said Falaq was pulling the door from the inside and he was pushing from the outside.

The court heard Mohammed said Falaq fell backwards. He then carried her downstairs and made the emergency call.

The inquest, which started Tuesday, is scheduled to last four days.