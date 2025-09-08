Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has lost his deputy Angela Rayner, and a contest is under way to find a replacement. Photo / Getty Images

The United Kingdom’s governing Labour Party agreed to a timetable for the election of a new deputy leader to replace Angela Rayner, firing the starting gun on a potentially destabilising process for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The timetable agreed by Labour’s National Executive Committee will culminate in the announcement of a result on October 25, Labour said today.

Candidates will take part in a hustings for Members of Parliament this Thursday, with nominations by MPs closing at 4am on Friday NZT.

That gives potential contenders - who must be a Labour MP to stand - little time to secure the support of 80 colleagues in order to meet the necessary threshold to move to the next stage.

Candidates then need to seek endorsements from local party branches, unions and affiliate groups, with those nominations closing on September 27.