A ballot of members will then be held October 8-23, before the result is announced two days later.
The contest is expected to open up a difficult conversation for the British Prime Minister about what has gone wrong for his party in its first year in government, after bruising U-turns and low poll ratings.
A candidate from the party’s “soft left” - further to the left than Starmer and his aides - is expected to stand, such as former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh or Foreign Affairs select Committee chair Emily Thornberry.
Haigh wrote an essay for the New Statesman yesterday calling for “an economic reset: a decisive break with the fiscal rules and institutional constraints that hold back renewal”.
That’s a clear message to Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to step up spending and worry less about a commitment to budget rules that Reeves has described as “iron-clad”.
“Now is the time to do better, on Gaza, on welfare, and on wealth inequality,” Thornberry wrote on Instagram.
A person familiar with the matter said the Labour veteran - who had been in Starmer’s shadow cabinet in opposition - is considering standing for the deputy leadership.
