Britain plans biggest security operation since coronation for Trump’s second state visit

Lizzie Dearden
New York Times·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump visited Scotland in late July and met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club. Photo /Getty Images

Authorities in Britain said they were preparing the biggest protective security operation since the 2023 coronation of King Charles for United States President Donald Trump’s state visit, deploying drones, snipers, mounted police and boat teams on the River Thames.

While any visit by a foreign head of state to Britain

