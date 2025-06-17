Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Britain makes biggest change to abortion laws in decades

By Karla Adam
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Activists march with a large banner during a Pro-Life March in central London last year. British MPs voted today to decriminalise the termination of pregnancies after 24 weeks in England and Wales. Photo / Getty Images)

Activists march with a large banner during a Pro-Life March in central London last year. British MPs voted today to decriminalise the termination of pregnancies after 24 weeks in England and Wales. Photo / Getty Images)

British MPs voted today to decriminalise the termination of pregnancies after 24 weeks in England and Wales, marking the biggest change to abortion laws in England and Wales in decades.

Members of Parliament voted 379 to 137 in favour of an amendment that would prevent the criminal prosecution of someone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World