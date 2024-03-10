How much money Kiwis lost to scammers last year, Wellington Water comes under fire again and school fizzy drink ban falls. Video / NZ Herald

The whānau of a young woman killed by an out-of-control bus on a Brisbane street have shared their pain at losing their “angel” and revealed her heartbreaking final message.

Tia Angel Cameron died when a bus mounted the kerb in Brisbane’s CBD about 5pm on Friday, pinning the 18-year-old against a building.

She suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Cameron had just had her eyebrows done and was walking out of a beauty salon when the accident happened.

Tia Cameron has been identified as the 18-year-old victim of a bus that mounted a footpath in the Brisbane CBD on Friday night. Photo / Instagram

Cameron’s aunt Karma Te Awhitu told the Courier Mail that her niece had been on her way to see her.

“She messaged me at 4pm saying she was getting her lashes done and asking if I wanted to catch up for a quick cocktail before she headed home,” she said.

When she didn’t hear from her and her partner Hayden also couldn’t reach Cameron, whānau began ringing the hospital and filed a missing persons report with police.

Te Awhitu said it took until 11pm that night to learn the tragic truth.

“We just feel like she’s been stolen from us,” she said.

Cameron’s heartbroken mother Jade Te Awhitu shared her grief, saying her daughter “had her whole life ahead of her”.

“She was beautiful, outgoing and unique, really unique ... She was really close with all of her family,” she told the Courier Mail.

Cameron’s mother said her daughter had been with her partner Hayden since she was 14.

“He’s not very good but he’s holding in there,” Te Awhitu said.

“I think we’re just all in shock.”

Two GoFundMe appeals have been launched to help whānau. One, set up on behalf of the family to accept koha, states: “Our beautiful Tia Angel grew her angel wings. Tragically stolen from us far too soon in a bus accident.”

The other, set up by Hayden’s mother Christine Melrose, shared details of the young man’s heartbreak at losing the love of his life.

“Tia was an amazing remarkable beautiful young 18-year-old lady taken from us all way to soon. My son Hayden lost the love of his life this night,” Melrose wrote.

“I can’t even imagine how Tia’s mum and family is coping right now ... Hayden is just beyond himself and can’t come to terms with losing Tia, he was devoted to her.

“Tia will always be in our hearts forever. We will never forget that beautiful smile, fly high beautiful, we will forever love and miss you.”

‘We will find answers’

Authorities have pledged to find answers and urged the public not so speculate on the cause of the crash, AAP reports.

Paramedics assessed nine passengers on the bus and transported five, including the driver, to hospital with minor injuries.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Forensic Crash Unit would undertake a thorough investigation, including scouring footage from the bus and traffic cameras.

“To the family and friends of Tia Cameron who tragically lost her life, and to everyone impacted, the thoughts, prayers and hearts of Brisbane are with you,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday afternoon.

“What happened in Brisbane last night was a devastating tragedy.

“It has left our entire community in shock.”

“I want to assure the people of Brisbane we will find answers,” he told reporters in Brisbane.

The bus driver would not operate any council buses while the crash was under investigation, Mr Schrinner said.

He urged the public not to speculate on the reasons for the crash.

“That will be determined - we will have those answers,” he said.

Transport for Brisbane divisional manager Samantha Abeydeera said the bus’s brakes were tested in February.

She said she believed the council’s fleet was “very safe”.

“There was a routine 10,000km testing of the bus last month and now the vehicle will actually go through engineering investigation to ensure there were no mechanical failures,” she said.

“We are convinced that we have a very safe fleet, very safe operators ... we absolutely take the duty to the city very seriously.”

Abeydeera said the bus driver had a safe driving history.

“The bus driver has been operating with us for decades,” she said.

“[They are] a very experienced driver, with a strong performance record.”

People working in the area described their shock as some left flowers at the scene.

“I walk the street almost every day ... I took the bus this morning and definitely sat there and pondered over things,” Minh Phan, the owner of a nearby beauty salon, told ABC News.

“I feel very sorry for the family.”

Schrinner described the incident as a truly devastating and heart-breaking scenario.

“It was a Friday night - people thinking about what they were doing for the weekend, finishing up work ... this is not something that anyone would anticipate happening,” he said.

“Walking on a busy street and seeing this tragedy, it touches us all, because it could have been anybody.”

- With AAP



