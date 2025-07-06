Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Bright, shining light’: Family mourns cyclist who died in bus crash

By Steve Zemek and Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Vale Tim Miles, racing enthusiast and family man, dies in a tragic bus crash while cycling outside Taronga Zoo. Photo / Supercars

Vale Tim Miles, racing enthusiast and family man, dies in a tragic bus crash while cycling outside Taronga Zoo. Photo / Supercars

A cyclist who died when he was hit by a bus outside Taronga Zoo has been identified as a racing enthusiast and family man.

The businessman and father-of-two has been remembered as a devout family man and motorsport enthusiast who earlier this year lived out his dream by competing as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World