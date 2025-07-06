Vale Tim Miles, racing enthusiast and family man, dies in a tragic bus crash while cycling outside Taronga Zoo. Photo / Supercars

Vale Tim Miles, racing enthusiast and family man, dies in a tragic bus crash while cycling outside Taronga Zoo. Photo / Supercars

A cyclist who died when he was hit by a bus outside Taronga Zoo has been identified as a racing enthusiast and family man.

The businessman and father-of-two has been remembered as a devout family man and motorsport enthusiast who earlier this year lived out his dream by competing as part of one of the world’s most famous races.

Tim Miles died when his bicycle was struck by a bus outside the world-famous zoo at Mosman, Sydney, about 10.30am on Sunday.

Miles died at the scene of the accident and NSW Police said that the bus driver was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

His family on Sunday issued a statement, describing him as a “bright, shining light”.