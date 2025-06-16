Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Brexit-hit oyster farmers eye EU market revival with new trade agreement

By Eshe Nelson
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Tom Haward works at his oyster farm on Mersea Island in Essex, England. Photo / Emli Bendixen, the New York Times

Tom Haward works at his oyster farm on Mersea Island in Essex, England. Photo / Emli Bendixen, the New York Times

A decade ago, Tom Haward and his late father, Richard, began crafting a plan to expand their family’s oyster business.

For two-and-a-half centuries, the Hawards have cultivated oysters on Mersea Island on the east coast of England.

They used to sail their molluscs up the River Thames to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World