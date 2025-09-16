Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Brazil’s Bolsonaro rushed to hospital after feeling ‘unwell’ and is undergoing tests

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo / Getty Images

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital with a police guard today after falling ill while under house arrest, his son Flavio said.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro experienced “a severe bout of hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure”, Flavio wrote on X, describing the situation as “an emergency”.

“I ask everyone to pray that it’s nothing serious.”

Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle wrote on Instagram that he was receiving intravenous medication and undergoing tests.

The far-right firebrand was convicted and sentenced last week to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overthrow leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following Bolsonaro’s October 2022 election defeat.