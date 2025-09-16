Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo / Getty Images
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital with a police guard today after falling ill while under house arrest, his son Flavio said.
The 70-year-old Bolsonaro experienced “a severe bout of hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure”, Flavio wrote on X, describing the situation as “an emergency”.
“Iask everyone to pray that it’s nothing serious.”
Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle wrote on Instagram that he was receiving intravenous medication and undergoing tests.
The far-right firebrand was convicted and sentenced last week to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overthrow leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following Bolsonaro’s October 2022 election defeat.
Bolsonaro visited the hospital on Monday and had eight skin lesions removed and sent for biopsies.
His doctor Claudio Birolini said at the time that Bolsonaro, who has had multiple operations in recent years due to complications from a 2018 stabbing in his stomach, was “quite weak” and had developed slight anaemia, “probably due to poor nutrition over the last month”.