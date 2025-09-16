Advertisement
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rushed to hospital after feeling ‘unwell’ and is undergoing tests

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo / Getty Images

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital with a police guard today after falling ill while under house arrest, his son Flavio said.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro experienced “a severe bout of hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure”, Flavio wrote on X, describing the situation as “an emergency”.

“I

