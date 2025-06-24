Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Brazilian tourist found dead after fall at Indonesia volcano

AFP
2 mins to read

Tourist Juliana Marins has been found dead after she fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano popular with hikers. Photo / ajulianamarins

Tourist Juliana Marins has been found dead after she fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano popular with hikers. Photo / ajulianamarins

A Brazilian tourist who fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano popular with hikers has been found dead after a days-long search and rescue effort.

Attempts to evacuate Juliana Marins, 26, who went missing on Saturday at Mt Rinjani on Lombok island, were hindered by challenging weather and terrain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World