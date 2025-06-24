Brazilian tourist found dead after fall at Indonesia volcano

Tourist Juliana Marins has been found dead after she fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano popular with hikers. Photo / ajulianamarins

A Brazilian tourist who fell down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano popular with hikers has been found dead after a days-long search and rescue effort.

Attempts to evacuate Juliana Marins, 26, who went missing on Saturday at Mt Rinjani on Lombok island, were hindered by challenging weather and terrain after authorities spotted her unmoving body with a drone.

The head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, Mohammad Syafii, said rescuers would evacuate her body on Wednesday morning because of bad weather.

“One of the rescuers managed to reach the victim at the depth of 600 metres. Upon checking, there were no signs of life,” he told reporters.

An Instagram account providing updates from the Marins family throughout the search effort also said Marins was found unresponsive on Tuesday.