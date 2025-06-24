Juliana Marins has been missing after falling during a hike near the crater rim of Mount Rinjani. Photo / @resgatejulianamarins Instagram

Indonesian rescuers have tried to reach a Brazilian tourist who fell down a ravine at a volcano after using a drone to spot her unmoving body, authorities said.

The woman identified by relatives and media reports as Juliana Marins, 26, went missing on Saturday at Mt Rinjani on Lombok island, which neighbours Bali.

Authorities think Marins fell and believe they sighted her on Monday but rescuers were held back because of bad weather.

“Yesterday morning we detected the victim. We deployed a team to the location but we were hampered by the very steep terrain and the foggy weather,” Muhammad Hariyadi, head of Lombok’s Mataram Search and Rescue Office, told AFP on Tuesday.

“When we detected her using a drone, she was not moving.”