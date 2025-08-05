A Brazilian judge has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for coup plotting, be placed under house arrest for breaking a ban on using social media. Photo / Mateus Bonomi, AFP

A Brazilian judge has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for coup plotting, be placed under house arrest for breaking a ban on using social media. Photo / Mateus Bonomi, AFP

A Brazilian judge has placed former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for breaking a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the far-right politician accused of plotting a coup.

Bolsonaro, an ally of United States President Donald Trump, is on trial at the Supreme Court for allegedly plotting to cling to power after losing 2022 elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and barred from using social media after being accused of trying to disrupt the trial with fiery speeches shared online by his sons and allies.

Under the ban, third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

On Sunday, allies of Bolsonaro, 70, defied the court order by broadcasting a live call between the former army captain and his son at a solidarity rally in Rio de Janeiro, one of several held across Brazil.