Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Brazilian couple who left priesthood and convent have tied the knot

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jackson and Lais Dognini married in March of this year after leaving cloistered life behind. Photo / Laís Dognini

Jackson and Lais Dognini married in March of this year after leaving cloistered life behind. Photo / Laís Dognini

A Brazilian couple have tied the knot after both leaving their vocations – as a nun and a priest in the Catholic Church.

Jackson and Lais Dognini originally met six years ago while they were leading lives of monasticism, O Globo reports, before eventually reconnecting and finding love in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save