Jackson and Lais Dognini married in March of this year after leaving cloistered life behind. Photo / Laís Dognini

Brazilian couple who left priesthood and convent have tied the knot

A Brazilian couple have tied the knot after both leaving their vocations – as a nun and a priest in the Catholic Church.

Jackson and Lais Dognini originally met six years ago while they were leading lives of monasticism, O Globo reports, before eventually reconnecting and finding love in the secular world.

Lais shared their story to Instagram in September as she announced they had wed in March this year.

“He wanted to be a priest and went to the seminary, I wanted to be a religious (I don’t use the word nun because I think it’s ugly) and I went to the convent”, she said of her and Jackson’s former lives.

The novice nun spent two years in a Carmelite convent before she left to treat her depression, a fateful decision that would later spark a romance between the two.