Chief medical examiner Andressa Boer Fronza said she believes they passed out in the hot tub, where they ultimately died from the combined effects of the substances.

“The cause of both deaths was exogenous poisoning, favouring the process of heatstroke with intense dehydration, thermal collapse, culminating in organ failure and death.”

A space heater was found running in the room, producing additional heat that would have contributed to the pair’s severe dehydration.

The couple, who had been together for nearly 20 years, had no signs of other injury.

Chief of Police Felipe Simao Gomes said 16 forensic reports have been carried out as part of the investigation, ruling out electric shock, drowning, or carbon monoxide poisoning.

“These circumstances, combined with the substances found on the bodies, led the Civil Police to conclude that the cause of death was sudden and not due to third-party intervention.”

Relatives of the dead woman are pushing back against claims she had a drug problem, describing the stories as “fake news” in an October 1 statement, according to the Sun.

“Given the inconsistencies, we raise serious concerns about possible forced ingestion or poisoning and demand a rigorous, transparent and impartial investigation.”

Police have not addressed allegations de Silva may have been made to consume the illicit drug.

Gomes did respond to her family’s other concerns, confirming that while the couple “had a busy social life”, there was nothing to suggest their drug use was a “habit”.

“It may be that the physical constitution, both his and hers, were not compatible with the use of a substance like that, especially when combined with alcohol.”

Sagaz and de Silva’s daughter is now in the care of family.