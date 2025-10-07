Advertisement
Brazilian couple found dead in scalding hot motel bath after daughter’s birthday

A couple were found dead in their room at the Dallas Motel in Sao Jose, Brazil, after a night of clubbing. Photo / Dallas Motel

A 4-year-old girl has been orphaned after her parents died in the hot tub of their Sao Jose, Brazil, hotel room.

After spending the previous day celebrating their daughter’s birthday, Jeferson Luiz Sagaz and Ana Carolina Silva were found dead in 50C water on August 11, according to the Daily .

