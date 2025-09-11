Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro could face a prison sentence of more than 40 years if found guilty on all five charges. Photo / Getty Images

Brazil’s Supreme Court has reached the majority of three votes needed to convict firebrand ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup, making a lengthy prison sentence a near certainty.

Judge Carmen Lucia was the third of five judges to find the 70-year-old far-right leader guilty of plotting to claw back power after his defeat in October 2022 elections to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro’s conviction will however only become final when the fifth and last judge has his say.

The former army captain could face a prison sentence of more than 40 years if found guilty on all five charges, including leading a “criminal organisation” to conspire to overthrow current President Lula.

Lucia voted to convict him on the criminal organisation charge, but had not yet voted on the four other charges.