However, Brazil’s Climate Observatory NGO said civil society organisations would go to court to fight the decision.

“The Government is sabotaging the leadership it should have at Cop30,” Suely Araujo, a former president of Ibama and co-ordinator of the Climate Observatory NGO, told AFP.

“How can our diplomats advocate for the shift away from fossil fuels ... when the country is intensifying fossil fuel exploration and production?”

‘Head held high’

Araujo, who denied French oil giant Total a drilling licence in nearby blocks in 2018, said granting the licence had opened the door for other permits in the same region.

Foz de Amazonas is part of a promising new offshore oil frontier, with nearby Guyana emerging as a major producer in less than a decade following large offshore discoveries.

The region “represents the future of our oil sovereignty. Brazil cannot afford to neglect its potential,” Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said in a statement.

“As long as the world demands oil, someone will supply it ... Brazil is going to Cop with its head held high,” Silveira said in an interview with the Globo News broadcaster.

Petrobras said it would immediately start drilling an exploratory well at Block 59, an offshore site 500km from the mouth of the Amazon River.

Environmentalists raised alarm about drilling for oil off the coast of the world’s largest tropical rainforest, in an area with strong ocean currents and prone to intense storms.

The World Wildlife Fund in Brazil said the area contains 80% of the country’s mangroves.

Ibama, in its final technical report, highlighted potential risks to already declining populations of manatees from the movement of vessels and equipment in the region and said Petrobras must participate in their conservation.

Petrobras has said its models show that an oil spill at the offshore site “would not be likely to reach the coast” and there would be “no direct impact” on Indigenous communities.

“We hope to obtain excellent results from this research and prove the existence of oil in the Brazilian portion of this new global energy frontier,” said Magda Chambriard, president of Petrobras, in a statement.

Brazil meets most of its energy needs through renewables and exports more than half of its oil, so emissions from new oil production will not add to its own greenhouse gas tally but will still be released globally.

“Authorising new oil licences in the Amazon is not just a historic mistake – it’s doubling down on a model that has already failed,” said Ilan Zugman of the advocacy group 350.org.

‘Massive biodiversity loss’

Ibama denied Petrobras an exploration licence in 2023, citing inadequate plans to protect wildlife in case of an oil spill.

As Petrobras appealed, pressure rose from Lula, who said this year that Ibama was a government agency acting as if it was “against the Government”.

In February, an Ibama technical opinion seen by AFP said the recommendation remained to “deny the environmental licence”, citing the risk of “massive biodiversity loss in a highly sensitive marine ecosystem”.

In May, Ibama chief Rodrigo Agostinho cleared Petrobras to conduct an oil-spill drill, the last step before licensing.

The test exposed gaps in wildlife protection, but Ibama said today that another exercise would occur “during the drilling activity”.

-Agence France-Presse