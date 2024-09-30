In one of the biggest hospitals in the capital Brasilia, the number of patients treated for respiratory problems in recent days was more than 20 times higher than usual.
‘I put on my mask’
In Brasilia, which has had 160 days without rain, homemaker Valderes Loyola said she had bought a fan to blow over wet towels and buckets of water to try to add moisture to the dry air.
“When I go out, I put on my mask,” the 72-year-old told AFP.
Sao Paulo, Latin America’s biggest metropolis, for several days last week was ranked the world’s most polluted city by Swiss-based monitoring firm IQAir.
At least 40% of residents of Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and 29% in Rio de Janeiro say their health was affected “very much” by pollution, according to pollsters Datafolha.
Internet searches for “air quality” reached record levels in Brazil in recent days, according to the Google Trends tool, which also reported an increase in searches for “humidifier” and “air purifier”.
Experts warn about outdated air quality monitoring in Brazil and a dearth of emergency plans to deal with smoke pollution.
Less than 2% of municipalities have air monitoring stations, Evangelina Araujo of the Instituto Ar pollution think tank told AFP.
And only one in five can detect the fine particles found in smoke that should trigger health warnings.
Authorities blame human activity for most of the recent fires in Brazil, where they are often linked to land clearing for agriculture.
Neighbouring Bolivia on Monday declared a national disaster because of forest fires affecting most of its Santa Cruz department, where authorities said 7.2 million hectares have burned since last week.