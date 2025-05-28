Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Brazil breaks out in a rash over life-like doll craze

By Carlos Fabal with Lucía Lacurcia
AFP·
4 mins to read

Brazilian YouTuber Gabi Matos holds a reborn baby doll as she is seated next to her collection in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Photo / Nelson Almedia, AFP

Brazilian YouTuber Gabi Matos holds a reborn baby doll as she is seated next to her collection in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Photo / Nelson Almedia, AFP

Gabi Matos looks the quintessential doting mum as she changes Ravi’s nappy, cooing reassuringly as he stares up at her.

But this Brazilian “newborn” doesn’t seem to mind having his nappy changed. In fact, he has no real emotions whatsoever.

Ravi is a hyper-realistic doll with an eerie resemblance to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World