Brayden Bahme lost his life in a tragic accident. Photo / Supplied

A US teen has died after a tragic accident in a high school PE class saw him impaled by a goal post.

16-year-old Brayden Bahme from Cheney High School in Washington died on Thursday after he reportedly fell and impaled his eye on a section of goal post.

Local fire chief Tom Jenkins told KREM 2 news that emergency services were on scene within minutes and rushed Bahme to a local children’s hospital, but he could not be saved.

Cheney High School released a statement thanking the first responders and everyone else in the school community who responded to the tragic incident.

They also issued a message to the school community as they come to terms with the loss.

”While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities. There may be a variety of reactions to the unforeseen loss of Brayden and reasons to loss do not have a timeline,” the school said.

His family launched a GoFundMe appeal to help with immediate costs.

”It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden. Our entire family appreciates the outreach of support,” they wrote, adding that any excess funds would go into a youth fishing programme in the teen’s memory.

His father Steven shared a photograph of Brayden’s friends gathered together holding a sign that read: “Love 4 Brayden.”

His friends came out to show their love. Photo / Steven Bahme/Facebook

His aunt Holly shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, writing that “heaven gained an angel”.

“As you can imagine this is a tragic loss and his parents and siblings appreciate your grace in giving them time and space as they mourn,” she wrote.

“They asked that instead of spreading sadness and anger, we share love and our favourite memories of Bray.”



