‘Brave’ father and daughter die after pram falls on to Sydney train tracks

AAP
By Jack Gramenz and Melissa Meehan
A man and child are dead after a pram carrying two children rolled on to train tracks in Sydney’s south, NSW Premier Chris Minns provides an update. Video / Chris Minns

A heroic father has died trying to rescue his twin toddlers, one of whom survived, after their pram rolled on to train tracks in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Carlton Railway Station in Sydney’s south at 12.25pm on Sunday after reports a pram had rolled off the platform.

A 40-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter died at the scene, NSW Police confirmed.

Her twin sister and their 39-year-old mother survived.

The man had instinctively tried to save his two children, Superintendent Paul Dunstan said on Sunday.

“As they’ve got out of the lift, they’ve taken their hands off the pram for a very, very short period of time, and whether it’s a gust of wind or, we’re not quite sure, but it appears that the pram has instantly started to roll in the direction of the train lines.

“He’s just gone into parent mode and tried to save his two young daughters that have fallen on to the tracks and in doing so, it’s cost him his life, but it’s an incredibly brave and heroic act by the dad,” he said.

CCTV footage has been reviewed as police investigate, with the speed of the train also to be determined.

It was not due to stop at the station, Dunstan said.

CCTV image showing the Sydney family before they entered the station. Photo / 9News
“The train did stop only a short distance from the end of the platform, so it appeared that it was slowing as it was heading through the station,” he said.

Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland said drivers were instructed to approach stations with caution, and the staff involved were being supported.

“They’re two of our more experienced crew ... but clearly, the nature of this incident was very confronting,” Longland said.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union said it, too, would be providing support.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the father died in an extraordinary and instinctive act of bravery.

“That’s not going to bring him or his little daughter back, but it shouldn’t go unremarked upon,” Minns said.

“In the face of a terrible, terrible accident, he gave his own life to try and save his children.”

Dunstan said the surviving girl managed to avoid injury, Dunstan said.

“I think through good luck more than anything.

“The police that climbed under the train said that she was sort of in between the tracks, the way that she’d fallen, and she was largely untouched,” he said.

The mother was traumatised.

“She’s a member of the local Indian community, so she’s being well supported up there by her friends and family, but she’s clearly in a state of shock and struggling with what’s happened today,” Dunstan said.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and buses would replace trains for some time.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

