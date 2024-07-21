“As they’ve got out of the lift, they’ve taken their hands off the pram for a very, very short period of time, and whether it’s a gust of wind or, we’re not quite sure, but it appears that the pram has instantly started to roll in the direction of the train lines.
“He’s just gone into parent mode and tried to save his two young daughters that have fallen on to the tracks and in doing so, it’s cost him his life, but it’s an incredibly brave and heroic act by the dad,” he said.
CCTV footage has been reviewed as police investigate, with the speed of the train also to be determined.
“The police that climbed under the train said that she was sort of in between the tracks, the way that she’d fallen, and she was largely untouched,” he said.
The mother was traumatised.
“She’s a member of the local Indian community, so she’s being well supported up there by her friends and family, but she’s clearly in a state of shock and struggling with what’s happened today,” Dunstan said.
Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and buses would replace trains for some time.