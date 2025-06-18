Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Brain-dead woman kept alive because of abortion laws gives birth in Georgia

AFP
2 mins to read

Adriana Smith has given birth to a premature boy her family has named Chance. Smith was brain dead after suffering blood clots on her brain but was kept alive for three months because of the abortion laws in Georgia, US. Photo / GoFundMe

Adriana Smith has given birth to a premature boy her family has named Chance. Smith was brain dead after suffering blood clots on her brain but was kept alive for three months because of the abortion laws in Georgia, US. Photo / GoFundMe

A brain-dead pregnant woman who was kept alive in the southern US state of Georgia because of local abortion restrictions has given birth.

The mother was then removed from life support.

Adriana Smith captivated attention across a country where access to abortion has changed radically since the Supreme Court in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World