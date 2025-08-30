The cap worn by former Australian cricketer Don Bradman during the 1946-47 Ashes series has been bought by Australia's National Museum. Photo / AFP

A “baggy green” test cap worn by Australian cricketing legend Don Bradman has been bought for US$287,000 ($487,000) by the country’s National Museum, which called it an iconic slice of history.

Skipper Bradman, who averaged 99.94 in test matches, sported the cap during England’s 1946-47 Ashes tour of Australia, the first to be played between the two sides after World War II.

National Museum director Katherine McMahon said that with cricket far from people’s minds during the war, the test series represented a sign of hope and optimism.

“Sir Donald’s baggy green marks the life of Australia’s most celebrated batsman and reflects a time when sporting heroes gave Australians hope, following the heartbreak and hardship of World War II,” she said late Friday.

“We are delighted this national treasure has found a home here at the National Museum of Australia for all Australians to enjoy.”