“Dylan screamed and grabbed Johandre trying to pull him away from the crocodile,” said Jannie Bekker, Dylan’s father.

The man said that Johandre’s father Corne then dived in to save his son, who was being death-rolled by the predator.

“Corne is a big man, and while he was holding onto Johandre, he was also spun around,” Bekker told the Kormorant.

“It was a monster of a crocodile.”

The men used a towel to wrap the boy’s wound before rushing him to nearby Brits Hospital, where he was stabilised before being transferred via helicopter to a hospital in Alberton where he remains in an induced coma.

Johandre Blom was rushed to hospital where remains in an induced coma. Photo / BackABuddy

The boy’s arm was not found, but the crocodile reportedly targeted a boat that was sent out to retrieve it.

Jannie Bekker said he advised the owner of the resort to take action against the crocodile.

“This must not happen again,” he said.

“It was horrendous.”

Johandre Blom remains in a stable condition and faces a lengthy recovery.

An online appeal has been launched to provide for his care, stating “there is still a long road ahead for his care and rehabilitation and the medical bills are astronomical".

Johandre Blom lost an arm to a crocodile. Photo / BackABuddy



