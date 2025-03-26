The men used a towel to wrap the boy’s wound before rushing him to nearby Brits Hospital, where he was stabilised before being transferred via helicopter to a hospital in Alberton where he remains in an induced coma.
The boy’s arm was not found, but the crocodile reportedly targeted a boat that was sent out to retrieve it.
Jannie Bekker said he advised the owner of the resort to take action against the crocodile.
“This must not happen again,” he said.
“It was horrendous.”
Johandre Blom remains in a stable condition and faces a lengthy recovery.