Ambulance supervisors said the boy was "extremely lucky".

Queensland emergency services responded to an accident at Movie World this afternoon after a young boy was injured falling off a carousel ride.

The Courier Mail reported a boy "suffered a significant head injury" and was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital after being treated onsite by registered nurses.

The incident happened around 1pm at the iconic theme park, which was reportedly full with school holiday crowds.

A spokesperson from Village Roadshow Theme Parks said the 12-year-old suffered a laceration to his head.

"This afternoon an ambulance was called to Movie World to attend to a guest following an incident on the carousel ride," they said.

"The guest received a laceration to his head and was attended to by Movie World's nurse before being taken to hospital in a stable condition. Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We pride ourselves on our standards of care and quality and an investigation is being conducted as a matter of priority into the exact cause of the incident.

"In an abundance of caution the ride has been closed while we understand how the incident occurred.

"The safety and wellbeing of guests and team members is our top priority at Village Roadshow Theme Parks and we are committed to providing guests with a fun and safe environment."

Queensland Ambulance Service supervisor William Houghton said the boy was conscious when they arrived.

"The patient was at the side of the amusement ride, he'd been tended to by one of the (registered nurses) on scene, so he had good first aid given before we arrived," he told Channel 7.

"The scene was very calm ... everyone seemed really helpful.

"(He was) obviously a bit shaken up after what happened, but he was in good spirits. People can die from head injuries but he's extremely lucky. He's in the best care at the moment."

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the local council would not be providing further detail at this point in time.

"Work safety officers and police will manage the incident and council will make no further comment," he said.

News.com.au has contacted Queensland Police and Ambulance Services for further details.