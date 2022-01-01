Boy dies after vanishing from home near Alice Springs

The boy's family had reported him missing from the Central Desert community to police after they spent several hours searching for him. Photo / Supplied

A child has died in a remote community southwest of Alice Springs after vanishing from his home.

Northern Territory Police mounted a search and rescue operation late on Friday night after learning the boy, aged under 10, had vanished from the remote community.

"Tragically the child was found in the community early this morning and has subsequently passed away," Acting Commander Kirsten Engels said.

Police are investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

"We request that the family's privacy is respected at this time and offer our sincere condolences for their loss."