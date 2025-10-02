Advertisement
Home / World

‘Bourgeois’ breast implants: North Korea targets underground cosmetic surgeries

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kim Jong Un wants to stamp out illegal breast augmentation surgeries, which have been deemed "decadent". Photo / Getty Images

North Korean women are being punished for undergoing underground cosmetic surgeries as Kim Jong Un deems breast implants a “bourgeois” indulgence.

The city of Sariwon, which is 75km from the capital Pyongyang, is cracking down on illegal breast augmentations, implementing strike forces to eliminate the “decadent” act.

Communist Party members

