Kim Jong Un wants to stamp out illegal breast augmentation surgeries, which have been deemed "decadent". Photo / Getty Images

North Korean women are being punished for undergoing underground cosmetic surgeries as Kim Jong Un deems breast implants a “bourgeois” indulgence.

The city of Sariwon, which is 75km from the capital Pyongyang, is cracking down on illegal breast augmentations, implementing strike forces to eliminate the “decadent” act.

Communist Party members have been instructed to visually examine the authenticity of local women’s breasts, according to the Telegraph.

Women who are believed to have enhanced their bodies will be subject to a subsequent physical inspection at the local hospital.

The cosmetic procedure is reportedly becoming increasingly popular among North Korean women as the weather turns warmer, creating a boom in underground surgery for enlargements.