Surgeons are illegally carrying out the operations with China-imported silicone.
A source told Daily NK, a South Korean paper, the regime intends to mete out harsh punishments to curb what has been deemed capitalist activity.
“Women or doctors caught will face criminal punishment, including terms in labour training camps, on charges of anti-socialist behaviour.”
The crackdown follows reports that two Sariwon women in their 20s were reprimanded in a public trial last month.
Accused of receiving backroom breast enhancements from an ex-medical student, the women said they wanted to “improve” their bodies, the Daily Mail reports.
But the judge found the pair were “obsessed with vanity and ended up becoming a poisonous weed that was eating away at the socialist system”.
Kim Jong Un has governed North Korea since 2011, when his father died and is the third in his family to assume the role of “Supreme Leader”.
The UN recently released a report alleging the dictator has been executing citizens for watching foreign media, the BBC reports, concluding that “no other population is under such restrictions in today’s world”.
The Government banned hotdogs earlier this year, with those caught consuming the “Western” food at risk of being sent to a labour camp.