Bouncy castle tragedy: Sixth child dead after Tasmanian primary school incident

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

A sixth child has been confirmed as having died following the jumping castle tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania.

Tasmanian police named 11-year-old Chace Harrison as the latest student to have passed away in a press conference on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Darren Hine and Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein spoke during the press conference.

"A sixth child has lost their life following the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. I was advised earlier today than an 11-year-old boy died in hospital this afternoon," the police commissioner said.

"His name is Chace Harrison. Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and the loved ones of the children involved.

"Nine children were seriously injured in Thursday's incident. Devastatingly six children have now passed away."

Police have confirmed a sixth child has now died in the wake of the Davenport jumping castle tragedy. This is 11 year old Chase Harrison. @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/vH8JZHrIB8 — Mimi Becker (@MimiRoseBecker) December 19, 2021

Hine said that two children remain in critical condition in the Royal Hobart hospital, and one child is now recovering at home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be for some time, and is a matter of priority for the coroner.

The sad news comes after Georgie Gardam, the mum of one of the children killed in the horrific Devonport jumping castle tragedy shared a gut-wrenching Facebook post in honour of her son, Zane Mellor.

She wrote about the 12-year-old's love of video games and shared several family photos of the Hillcrest student.

"To the love of my life, my firstborn, my world," Gardam began.

"I miss you beyond words, this isn't real, how do we go on without you, we know we gave you the best life, I may of let you game a little too long or spoil you with too much McDonald's and Hawaiian pizza and buy too many PlayStation games but everything I did in life was for you.

The sixth-grade student was one of the six children who died when a jumping castle and several zorb balls were lifted about 10 metres into the air by a freak gust of wind on Thursday.

Hillcrest Primary was celebrating the last day of the 2021 school year, with a 'Big Day In' event which included activities like the jumping castle and inflatable zorb balls.

With permission from the parents, police have identified the other four children who lost their lives: Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan. Three other children were also severely injured in the fatal incident and are currently being treated for critical injuries, with another student discharged from hospital and now recovering at home.

The tragic event sent shockwaves through the small town of Devonport in northern Tasmania, with several mourners sharing flowers and paying tribute to the fallen children.

Handwritten notes shared crushing messages to the children's families and the community.

"In loving memory of these beautiful children who are no longer with us," read one note.

"Our hearts break for the families and the community left behind. Thinking of you all."

The bouncy castle flew several metres into the air in a gust of wind. Photo / ABC News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny also visited the site on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the Herald Sun reported jumping castle operators Taz-Zorb Launceston has removed their website and Facebook page in light of Thursday's tragic events.

Police are now investigating and speaking to witnesses who saw the tragedy unfold first-hand, however, Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine warned that proceedings "would take some time".

"The investigation is ongoing and police are preparing a report for the coroner with the support of WorkSafe Tasmania," Hine said.

"I know this means you will have some questions that we are not able to answer as many details will be a matter for the coroner."