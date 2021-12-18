Bouncy castle tragedy: 'My world' - Mum of boy who died shares crushing post

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

The mum of a 12-year-old boy who lost his life in Tasmania's bouncy castle tragedy has shared a gut-wrenching post in honour of her son.

Georgie Gardam, the mum of one of the children killed in the horrific Devonport jumping castle tragedy has shared a gut-wrenching Facebook post in honour of her son, Zane Mellor.

She wrote about the 12-year-old's love of video games and shared several family photos of the Hillcrest student.

"To the love of my life, my first born, my world," Gardam began.

"I miss you beyond words, this isn't real, how do we go on without you, we know we gave you the best life, I may of let you game a little too long or spoil you with too much McDonald's and Hawaiian pizza and buy too many PlayStation games but everything I did in life was for you.

"I have let your online friends know you won't be back online to smash them in Fortnite for a while.

"My world is broken … I know you hear me Zane. Link, Max and aunty Lizzy are lost without you …

"I am empty, I am coming to hold your hand and kiss your face baby, I love you."

On Saturday, Gardam visited the memorial which has been erected near the scene of the incident, and left behind her child's school shirt and PlayStation controller.

Zane's grandfather, Richard Gardam, also attended the site and brought a pillow from Zane's bed.

While at the site, Mr Gardam spoke publicly about his grandson, describing him as a "fun-loving kid," and a "gem of a boy".

Mr Gardam also directed kind words at the jumping castle operators.

"I want to tell the fella he went there in good faith – we understand his grief,' he told 9 News.

"He must be feeling bad."

The sixth grade student was one of the five children who died when a jumping castle and several zorb balls were lifted about 10 metres into the air by a freak gust of wind on Thursday.

Hillcrest Primary was celebrating the last day of the 2021 school year, with a "Big Day In" event which included activities like the jumping castle and inflatable zorb balls.

With permission from the parents, police have identified the other four children who lost their lives: Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart and Jye Sheehan. Three other children were also severely injured in the fatal incident and are currently being treated for critical injuries, with another student discharged from hospital and now recovering at home.

The tragic event sent shockwaves through the small town of Devonport in north Tasmania, with several mourners sharing flowers and paying tribute to the fallen children.

Handwritten notes shared crushing messages to the childrens' families and the community.

"In loving memory of these beautiful children who are no longer with us," read one note.

"Our hearts break for the families and the community left behind. Thinking of you all."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny also visited the site on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the Herald Sun reported jumping castle operators, Taz-Zorb Launceston have removed their website and Facebook page in light of Thursday's tragic events.

Police are now investigating and speaking to witnesses who saw the tragedy unfold first-hand, however Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine warned that proceedings "would take some time".

"The investigation is ongoing and police are preparing a report for the coroner with the support of WorkSafe Tasmania," Hine said.

"I know this means you will have some questions that we are not able to answer as many details will be a matter for the coroner."