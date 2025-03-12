- EU military reinforcements began arriving in Bosnia amid concerns over escalating defiance by the Republika Srpska.
- Milorad Dodik’s actions, including laws forbidding access to police and judiciary, have heightened tensions.
- Nato and the US emphasised preventing a security vacuum and avoiding another conflict in Europe.
EU military reinforcements started arriving in Bosnia on Tuesday, as concerns grew over escalating defiance by the country’s ethnic Serb statelet that some feared could bring back inter-ethnic instability.
The European Union Force (Eufor) said in a statement that troops under its command were starting to arrive at Sarajevo airport and by land.
“Military personnel, vehicles and helicopters from the Czech Republic, Italy and Romania will reinforce Eufor troops over the coming days,” it said.
Moves by the Republika Srpska (RS) – the ethnic Serb half of Bosnia – to pass laws forbidding access to its police and judiciary sent alarm bells ringing in Europe and America.