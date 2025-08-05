Advertisement
Bordertown tragedy: Mother of six killed by partner in murder-suicide

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Police found Shafeeqa Husseini and her husband Mirza dead in their Bordertown home. Photo / NewsWire

A small Australian town is reeling after a mother of six was murdered by her partner before taking his own life.

The bodies of 41-year-old Shafeeqa Husseini and her husband, 47-year-old Mirza, were found by police inside a Melvyn St home in Bordertown – about 270km southeast of Adelaide –

