“Right outside at this exact moment are dozens and dozens of ICE agents,” California Governor Gavin Newsom (Democrat) told supporters, conflating agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is part of a different division of the Department of Homeland Security than the Border Patrol.

“Do you think it’s coincidental?”

Gregory Bovino, the El Centro sector chief for the Border Patrol, said in a video posted online that he was focused on safety and contended that he didn’t know Newsom was at an event at the Japanese American National Museum.

“We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place since we won’t have politicians that will do that,” Bovino said in the video.

The event was widely publicised, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she didn’t believe the Border Patrol’s visit was a coincidence.

She called the agency’s actions disrespectful and provocative.

“They’re talking about disorder in Los Angeles and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now,” she told reporters.

In an online post, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that Border Patrol has 40 teams in Los Angeles whose operations “are about enforcing the law - not about Gavin Newsom”.

Los Angeles has become symbolic in the immigration clash between the Trump Administration and states led by Democrats.

In June, Trump federalised California National Guard troops and sent them to Los Angeles for weeks as part of the Government’s response to protests over immigration enforcement.

Newsom and his allies held the rally and news conference to promote their plan to respond to Republicans in other states who are gearing up to redraw congressional maps in their favour.

At Trump’s urging, Republicans in Texas have been trying to adopt a map intended to shift five congressional districts to the right, but they have been stymied by Democrats who fled the state a week and a half ago.

Under Texas’ constitution, at least two-thirds of state House members must be present to conduct business, and the Democrats’ departure has prevented the passage of the map.

In response to the Texas proposal, Newsom and other California Democrats have said they would redraw five districts in their state to help their party if other states change theirs.

“You’ve got to fight fire with fire,” Newsom told reporters. “This is a break-the-glass moment for our democracy, for our nation.”

California Democrats will unveil their new proposed map tomorrow.

State lawmakers are slated to pass their plan next week and schedule a ballot measure for this November so voters can sign off.

Voter approval is needed because Newsom wants to suspend a provision of the state constitution that requires political lines to be drawn in a non-partisan way. The state would resume drawing neutral lines after the 2030 census.

The Texas Democrats who left the state said they welcomed the news out of California.

They said they would return home after the initial special session ends in their state and California lawmakers formally introduce their plan.

That means they could go back to Texas as early as next Tuesday NZT, which would clear the way for Texas Republicans to adopt their map within days.

Over the last two weeks, the showdown in Texas has devolved into a national brawl over political lines for the control of Congress.

Texas Republicans have sought to pressure the absent Democrats to return by issuing civil arrest warrants for them, suing to remove them from office and threatening to fine them each US$500 for every day that they’re gone.

Republicans have said they would immediately start a new special session tomorrow, daring the Democrats to stay away for another 30 days or more.