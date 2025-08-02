Advertisement
Book claims Prince Harry left Duke of York with bloody nose in 2013 brawl

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

Prince Andrew, right, has a "problematic" relationship with his nephew Prince Harry, and allegledly said his marriage to Meghan Markle would "not last more than a month". Photo /Getty Images

The Duke of York got into a heated argument with his nephew the Duke of Sussex in which “punches were thrown”, according to a new book.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims the two got into a physical altercation during a family gathering in 2013

