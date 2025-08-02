Harry ‘hated’ Andrew

He is alleged to have accused his nephew of going “bonkers” and not doing “any due diligence into her past” before the pair married in 2018.

The source quoted in Lownie’s book claimed that the Duke of Sussex later told his brother, the Prince of Wales, that “he hated Andrew”.

The book claims there “have been tensions between the two men for years”, including instances where the Duke of York is said to have been rude about the Princess of Wales.

Lownie writes: “William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, the home he occupies in Windsor Great Park. He thinks Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there.”

The Duke of York has been facing the threat of eviction from the 30-room property after the King severed his allowance, estimated to be worth £1m ($2.25m) annually, last year.

The source quoted in Lownie’s biography claims that the Prince of Wales is keen to “evict” the Duke and Duchess from the lavish property, which the Duke of York leases from the Crown Estate.

Mayhem among the men of Windsor

The revelations about an altercation between the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex come after Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he got into a physical fight with his elder brother over his relationship with the former Suits actress who later became his wife.

The Duke’s autobiography, published in 2023, stated that the alleged fight happened in the year that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning their exit from the royal family.

He claimed in his book that the Prince of Wales shoved him to the floor in a physical altercation at Kensington Palace in 2019, when the heir to the throne reportedly confronted his brother over his wife’s “rude”, “abrasive” and “difficult” behaviour.

He wrote: “He [William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”