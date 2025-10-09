Bondi Rescue’s Harries Carroll saved a young girl from drowning while holidaying in Hawaii. Photo / Getty Images
Bondi Rescue star Harries Carroll has been praised for saving the life of a 3-year-old girl while he was on holiday with his family in Hawaii.
In an Instagram post, veteran lifeguard Carroll said the “most incredible feeling” was seeing the child start to breathe again.
“After a reviewof camera footage, we learned that this baby struggled in the water for about four minutes, before floating face-down for about two minutes until someone noticed and retrieved her from the water,” the post said.
“Two minutes face-down in the water is a long time to be without oxygen.”
Carroll, who has been saving lives and keeping people safe at Sydney’s Bondi Beach for three decades, decided to share the post because he feared the outcome could have been different had he not been there.
The post received a huge reaction from fans, who said they were proud of the lifeguard and called him a true hero.
“Feels like a blessing from the universe such a massive legend as Harries was nearby,” one person commented.
Lifesavers across Australia save about 30 lives a day and conduct more than 450 precautions every hour, according to Surf Life Saving (SLS).
In the 2024-25 financial year, more than 50 people drowned at Australian beaches, with 95 per cent of them being male.
An SLS spokesman said drownings had a devastating effect on families and loved ones, and the toll could have been far worse had lifesavers not conducted more than 5000 rescues or taken one million preventive actions throughout the year.