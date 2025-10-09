Bondi Rescue’s Harries Carroll saved a young girl from drowning while holidaying in Hawaii. Photo / Getty Images

Bondi Rescue star Harries Carroll has been praised for saving the life of a 3-year-old girl while he was on holiday with his family in Hawaii.

In an Instagram post, veteran lifeguard Carroll said the “most incredible feeling” was seeing the child start to breathe again.

“After a review of camera footage, we learned that this baby struggled in the water for about four minutes, before floating face-down for about two minutes until someone noticed and retrieved her from the water,” the post said.

“Two minutes face-down in the water is a long time to be without oxygen.”

Carroll, who has been saving lives and keeping people safe at Sydney’s Bondi Beach for three decades, decided to share the post because he feared the outcome could have been different had he not been there.