Bolsonaro supporters pack Brazil streets ahead of coup verdict

“We are here to defend the rule of law and values in this country. Bolsonaro’s trial is a disgrace,” said Aparecida Paula, a 70-year-old retiree.

Some carried signs backing Bolsonaro – and hitting out against Lula and the Supreme Court justices. Others said, “Thank you, President Trump”.

Demonstrators are calling for an amnesty for hundreds of Bolsonaro’s supporters who were convicted over the January 8, 2023, storming of the Supreme Court, presidential palace, and Congress in Brasilia.

They hope Congress will vote for an amnesty that could eventually be extended to the former President – even if he is convicted.

Bolsonaro, who says he is the victim of political persecution, was in the US at the time but is accused of inciting the rioters, who called for the military to depose Lula a week after his return to power.

Ultra-conservative evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, the event sponsor, and Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle were in attendance.

Bolsonaro, who served as President from 2019 to 2022, is barred from running for office until 2030 for casting doubt on Brazil’s voting system without evidence.

‘No amnesty’

A few hours before the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations, trade unions, and left-wing social movements rallied thousands of people to protest against the amnesty in Sao Paulo.

In Brasilia, Lula led the traditional Independence Day parade, which this year had the motto “Sovereign Brazil”, following punitive 50% US tariffs imposed by Trump, who has alleged that Bolsonaro is the victim of a “witch hunt”.

“No amnesty,” chanted some of those watching the parade.

“We don’t take orders from anyone,” the 79-year-old Lula, who plans to seek re-election in 2026, told the nation in a televised address.

Lula has warned that any amnesty of those who participated in the January 6 mayhem would carry significant risks.

“It’s a battle that must also be fought by the people,” he said.

