World

Bolivia elects centre-right president, ending two decades of socialism

AFP
3 mins to read

Bolivians elected pro-business senator Rodrigo Paz as president, ending two decades of socialist rule. Photo / Getty Images

Bolivians today elected a pro-business centre-right senator as their new President, ending two decades of socialist rule that have left the South American nation deep in economic crisis.

With 97% of ballots counted, Rodrigo Paz had 54.5% of the vote compared to 45.4% for his rival, right-wing former interim

