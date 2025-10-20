Bolivians elected pro-business senator Rodrigo Paz as president, ending two decades of socialist rule. Photo / Getty Images
Bolivians today elected a pro-business centre-right senator as their new President, ending two decades of socialist rule that have left the South American nation deep in economic crisis.
With 97% of ballots counted, Rodrigo Paz had 54.5% of the vote compared to 45.4% for his rival, right-wing former interimPresident Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) said.
Paz, the 58-year-old son of a former President, has vowed a “capitalism for all” approach to economic reform, with decentralisation, lower taxes and financial discipline, mixed with continued social spending.
With dollars and fuel in short supply and annual inflation at more than 20%, weary voters snubbed the Movement Toward Socialism party founded by former President Evo Morales in a first electoral round in August.
Bolivia is enduring its worst economic crisis in decades, with long queues now a common sight at service stations.